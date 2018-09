A glue and paper factory in Kya Sands caught fire on Wednesday morning, but firefighters have managed to contain the blaze, according to Johannesburg emergency services.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe said the fire started around 05:20, but it was not immediately clear what caused it.

"The roof has now collapsed. We have three fire engines and the fire has been contained," she said.

"Fortunately, there are no fatalities or injuries."

