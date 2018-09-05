3 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Samsung Launches Galaxy Note 9 in Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The battle of the Smartphone market has been upped once again following the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 into the Kenyan market.

The premium Smartphone, which will be retailing at Sh99, 999, has been launched in Kenya two months after its worldwide launch.

The company's Head of Mobile East Africa Mobile Division Charles Kamari says that their newest release has put powerful technology on the hands that demand more

and has new level of functionality and convenience.

"Note 9 is not just any other phone; it's a game changer in the market. If you look at the product itself you get to see the S-pen is a whole new technology, selfies and the battery life is a game changer, so what we are looking here is a whole life experience in terms of business, friendship, lifestyle and many more," said Kamari.

According to Kamari, they had targeted to sell 700 phones in two months but surprisingly surpassed the target and sold them in two weeks an indication that there is a huge demand for the new product.

The company also boasts of the Smartphone's S-pen with remote control, the large 4000mAh battery which can last all day and Dual aperture camera with AI which they anticipate to set it aside from other players.

The device also packs 6GB of RAM and is powered by an advanced 10nm processor and 128GB internal memory.

Kenya

Look, Blessing and Favour are Now Four!

Baby Blessing Kathure and Favour Karimi, who were separated at the Kenyatta National Hospital in a landmark surgery last… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.