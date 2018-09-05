Kenya: Samsung Launches Galaxy Note 9 in Kenya

Nairobi — The battle of the Smartphone market has been upped once again following the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 into the Kenyan market.

The premium Smartphone, which will be retailing at Sh99, 999, has been launched in Kenya two months after its worldwide launch.

The company's Head of Mobile East Africa Mobile Division Charles Kamari says that their newest release has put powerful technology on the hands that demand more

and has new level of functionality and convenience.

"Note 9 is not just any other phone; it's a game changer in the market. If you look at the product itself you get to see the S-pen is a whole new technology, selfies and the battery life is a game changer, so what we are looking here is a whole life experience in terms of business, friendship, lifestyle and many more," said Kamari.

According to Kamari, they had targeted to sell 700 phones in two months but surprisingly surpassed the target and sold them in two weeks an indication that there is a huge demand for the new product.

The company also boasts of the Smartphone's S-pen with remote control, the large 4000mAh battery which can last all day and Dual aperture camera with AI which they anticipate to set it aside from other players.

The device also packs 6GB of RAM and is powered by an advanced 10nm processor and 128GB internal memory.