Liberia: China to Admit Liberia in 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative

Chinese President Xi Jinping has directed relevant Chinese officials to begin implementing modalities with their Liberian counterparts to ensure Liberia's admittance to China's flagship development plan, the One Belt, One Road Initiative.

According to Liberia's Information Minister, who is part of the Liberian delegation to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2018 Summit, the Chinese President issued the directive during bilateral talks with his Liberian counterpart, President George Manneh Weah, in Beijing, Saturday.

The directive from President Xi was made in response to a request from President Weah for Liberia to become a part of the initiative given its strategic geo-political position, said Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe, in a communication.

Speaking during the discussions, the Liberian leader lamented the deplorable state of Liberia's road infrastructure, explaining that "we cannot have development in agriculture, education, health and other sectors if the shameful situation of our roads is not addressed.

He added: "As we strengthen our cooperation, President Xi, let me reiterate that the priority of Liberia is roads, roads, roads. We seek your support in getting us to achieve this objective."

The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, the Chinese President commended President Weah for his vision as articulated in the Pro Poor Agenda and promised that China will align its development cooperation with the agenda.

The One Belt, One Road Initiative is China's signature development strategy which seeks to invest in the development of road, rail and maritime infrastructure with the objective of enhancing economic growth and social cohesion.