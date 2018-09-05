5 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Cattle Skin Disease Hits Bulambuli

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Micheal Woniala

Bulambuli — Lumpy skin disease has broken out in Bulambuli District, leaving more than 300 heads of cattle infected.

The first incident was reported in Bunambutye Sub-county last month, where three cows reportedly died before the disease spread to other sub-counties, including Bulegeni, Bulambuli, Muyembe and Sisiyi.

Mr Ronald Akol, the district veterinary officer, confirmed the outbreak and said the disease has left many farmers stranded since vaccination is very expensive.

"It is true the disease has hit the district and it is very contagious. It can only be stopped by vaccination," Mr Akol told Daily Monitor on Monday, adding that they had written to the ministry of Agriculture on the matter but they were yet to respond.

Mr Akol said the disease can also easily be transmitted through infected saliva.

This occurs when animals share a common drinking place.

"Therefore, when an infected animal drinks from the same place with healthy animals, they have a high chance of getting sick," he said, adding that although farmers have tried antibiotics, they have not been effective.

Effects of the disease

The disease causes miscarriages and also reduces milk production in cows.

Mr Akol, however, said as a district, they have dispatched a team of extension workers to carry out sensitisation about the disease in the affected areas.

"Most of our farmers are only used to Foot and Mouth disease and they can easily contain it but this is a strange disease and it is very contagious. Our technical personnel are on ground educating and creating awareness as we wait for a response from government," he said.

Mr John Wanyoro, one of the farmers, said he was surprised when his cow started developing wounds.

"It is a strange disease I had never seen since I started rearing cows. I called one of the agricultural officers, who told me the type of disease," he said.

Mr Bosco Wepukhulu, another farmer, called for government's intervention before it is too late.

"The government should help now because this is where we derive our livelihood," he said.

The Bulambuli District chairperson, Mr Simon Peter Wonanzofu, urged government to speed up their response before the disease spreads to other districts.

"This is a very dangerous disease and it requires immediate action to contain it. It spreads very fast," he said.

He, however, appealed to farmers to be vigilant and report the disease prevalence to concerned authorities.

Uganda

Fred Matiang'i Moves to Secure Lake Victoria

The Interior ministry is pledging to focus on better policing of Lake Victoria, as part of the government's plan to… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.