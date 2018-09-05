5 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Government Assigns Russian Company to Handle Waste Water Management

By Paul Tajuba & Ulysse Osmont

The ministry of Water and Environment has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vodokanal, a Russian company to cooperate on waste, water and environment management in the country.

Water and Environment minister Sam Cheptoris who signed the memorandum on behalf of Uganda, said the country will ride on the Russian company's expertise in the said areas to handle the existing challenges in the ministry.

"Russia is really advanced in terms of waste water treatment. We shall be sharing information on environment and new technology in waste management. We shall also be collaborating in areas of capacity building," Mr Cheptoris said at the ministry offices in Luzira, a Kampala suburb.

A Ugandan delegation earlier in April visited the St Petersburg city-based water management company and they were "very impressed", noted the minister.

"So we are happy to be collaborating with you, (Vodokanal)" he said, before adding that the fine details of the agreement will be handled by the technical staff. "Russia is a very good friend. We treat you as a member of our family, and we hope this relationship will continue. When we have issues with other partners, we turn to Russia" Cheptoris added.

Russian ambassador to Uganda, Mr Alexander Polyakov said there are many benefits in cooperation, which will stand as long as Uganda has mutual understanding with the world's largest nation. He said Vodokanal "provides water to 5 million residents and tens of thousands of enterprises", and the company is "always happy to share (its) experience."

"The Russian company is ready to propose educational and training programmes to our esteemed Ugandan partner including full time and short courses if the Uganda or the ministry decided to send their people to St. Petersburg," ambassador Polyakov said.

Mr Dmitry Serov, the Vodokanal's head of delegation said "the cooperation in the sphere of exchanging technical and process experience in water supply, waste water disposal, water management and environmental protection" between the two countries.

