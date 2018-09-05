South Africa: By-Election in Soshanguve Following the Killing of an ANC Councillor

Residents of Ward 37 in Soshanguve, Tshwane, are expected to head to the voting stations on Wednesday in a by-election to elect a new councillor after the ANC's Siphiwe Montlha was gunned down in May this year.

Montlha, who had been the ward's councillor since 2011, was shot in Block GG after attending an ANC meeting.

At the time of the shooting, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said police were investigating his death.

Dlamini said Montlha had gone to a construction site, where he was accosted by two men.

When News24 contacted police to find out how far they were in their investigations, they said an update would be given on Wednesday.

The motive for the attack remains unknown.

'Tragic loss'

DA media officer Charity McCord told News24 that the ward had 17 078 registered voters. In the 2016 local government elections the ANC won 67% of the votes, followed by the EFF with 23% and the DA with 9%.

Montlha was re-elected in the 2016 local government elections.

Following the news of Montlha's death earlier this year Aaron Maluleke, ANC chief whip in Tshwane council, said that his death had left a very big void in the hearts of those that served with him in council, as he had enthusiastically served in various committees with eagerness and a great sense of duty.

"I am truly saddened by this tragic loss of one of our own and pray to God that he should give us strength and courage to pull through this difficult time," Maluleke said at the time.

The DA in Tshwane also strongly condemned the killing and called on the police to urgently investigate.

"Regardless of which party we belong to or what ideology we subscribe to, councillors, just like all other political activists, are there to serve our communities. It is with this shared understanding of our purpose that we call for an urgent investigation so that those guilty of this heinous crime can be brought to justice," the party said in a statement.

