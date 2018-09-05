South Africa: Two Children Die, Woman Injured in 'Gruesome' Taxi Crash

year-old boy and a baby girl were killed in a "gruesome" minibus taxi crash between Beaufort West and Prince Albert, early on Wednesday morning, a Western Cape traffic official said.

"A woman also lost her one leg in this accident," said provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa.

He said the vehicle had been travelling along the N1 around 00:20 when the driver lost control and the Toyota Quantum overturned.

It was not immediately clear how many other people were injured.

The taxi had been travelling from Beaufort West to Cape Town.

Africa said the driver fled the scene.

"We are urging motorists, especially taxi drivers, public transport operators, please when you are taking on long distances, make sure you stop after every 200km or after every two hours."

Source: News24