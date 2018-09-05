South Africa: Domingo Backs Paterson to Return to Proteas Odi Squad

Former Proteas coach Russell Domingo believes that fast bowler Dane Paterson should be considered for the Proteas one-day squad.

Domingo, who is now the coach of the South Africa 'A' side, told the Cape Cobras official website that Paterson has "put his name back in the national hat".

This comes after the SA 'A' team returned home after their performance in the quadrangular series which also involved India 'A', India 'B' and Australia 'A'.

Paterson returned with figures of 2-33 against India 'B' and then 5-19 against India 'A' in the sub-continent.

"Dwayne Pretorius was the most consistent bowler, but Dane was the most threatening," Domingo told the Cobras' website.

"He bowled really well and got the new ball to swing. In the first match, he got the ball to nip and in the second he swung it and got good shape on the ball."

To cap it all off, Paterson also struck 12 of 14 balls against India 'A' to help secure SA 'A' a four-wicket win in Bengaluru.

"I would say in terms of World Cup selection of the final 15 players, there is still a lot of cricket to be played and it is difficult to say, but Dane put himself back into the reckoning," Domingo said.

Paterson has played 3 ODIs and 7 T20Is for the Proteas thus far.

Source: Sport24