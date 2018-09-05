South Africa: The Complete Worker - a Cycle of Work and the Evolution of the Labour Movement

analysis

Matlala's exhibition "The Complete Worker: the everyday lives and struggles of blacker workers 1983-2018" opened at the Apartheid Museum at the weekend. It's a tiny sample of the more half a million images he's taken since he started bringing a simple camera, a Pallux 100x camera, to the factory he worked in, in 1982.

Inside the circular gallery, exhibition curator, Wits University lecturer and photographer Sally Gaule has created a timeline of the workers movement below corresponding images Matlala made at those times.

"The space is perfect to display...