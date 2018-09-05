Mauritius Post Launches the RIA Money Transfer Facility

31 August 2018

The Mauritius Post has since 29 August acquired the RIA Money Transfer service facility under its e-commerce strategy and also in line with the modernisation of its infrastructure and computerisation of its services so as to align them to latest technology as per international standards and norms.

RIA Money Transfer was launched on 29 August at the Mauritius Post Headquarters in Port Louis in presence of the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden. RIA is a global provider of world-class money transfer service founded in 1987. The US-based company has a worldwide agent network of 350 000 locations in 150 countries.

In his address, Minister Sawmynaden, spoke of the diversification strategies of the services offered by the Mauritius Post which has over time shifted to digital post. In this context, he lauded the initiative of the implementation of the RIA Money Transfer which goes in line with the digitalisation process. According to him, the association of the Mauritius Post with RIA is a testimony to keep moving forward by offering money transfer services, at the most competitive rate, to various segments of users including migrant workers, families and tourists.

He further dwelt on the numerous changes that have taken place at the Mauritius Post since 2003 with the modernisation of its infrastructure and services while redefining a strategy to develop the Financial and Electronic Pillars in an outset to increase non-postal services. The re-engineering of the postal processes and procedures, he added have been successfully achieved to better cater for the needs of the customers.

Mauritius has a total of 113 post offices, including 5 in Rodrigues and 1 in Agalega, which provide for a network of unparalleled universal service as per the credo of post offices worldwide. Mauritius Post is also ranked first in Africa in 2017 by Universal Postal Union standards and came out 33rd in the world among 170 countries.

