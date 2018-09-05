4 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: UNHCR Calls for Soweto Looters to Be Brought to Account

Tagged:

Related Topics

Those responsible for "acts of violence and violations of human rights" during the looting of foreign-owned shops in Soweto last week must be brought to account, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), said on Tuesday.

"We urge all possible efforts to avert future attacks, including incitement or attempts to block peaceful solutions. If unchecked, such xenophobic attacks could lead to further damage and destruction," spokesperson Charlie Yaxley said.

Last Wednesday, violence broke out during protests in White City, sparked by allegations that shop owners sold expired food to the public.

Rubber bullets and tear gas were fired to disperse crowds gathered at different shops in the area.

The rioting and looting resulted in the deaths of four people, police have confirmed.

The UNHCR said in a statement that it was supporting government efforts to assist people who have been displaced or who have been affected by displacement.

Its staff have visited refugees and asylum-seekers affected by the unrest in Soweto to assess their situation and needs, Yaxley said.

"Many foreign shop owners have been affected by the violence and their small shops - often their only means of livelihood - have been looted and destroyed."

According to UNHCR's data, just over 280 000 refugees and asylum-seekers are currently living in South Africa.

Source: News24

South Africa

Exposing State Capture Is a Slow and Steady Business

South Africa has been riveted by the damning evidence given by senior public officials who served in the Zuma… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.