Photo: Supplied

A blaze on the upper floors of a government building in the Johannesburg CBD where a firefighter fell to his death.

A firefighter fell from the upper floors of a government building in the Johannesburg CBD while battling a blaze there on Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe told News24 that paramedics were on scene.

Tweets from Independent Online confirmed that a body lay on the pavement next to the building.

Radebe said the building was evacuated after the fire broke.

Further details were not immediately available.

More to follow.

Source: News24