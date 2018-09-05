South Africa: Lenasia South Residents Protest Against Land Grabs

Lenasia South residents barricaded roads on Wednesday morning, protesting against land grabs in the area, Gauteng police said.

Captain Mavela Masondo said around 60 people used burning tyres and rubble to barricade Wimbledon Road and Drakenstein Street.

"The residents are [protesting] against the ongoing land grabbing that is taking place in the area."

No damage to property or injuries have been reported.

Masondo said authorities were monitoring the situation.

It is understood that individuals were "selling" plots of land on the open field.

The Lenasia South Residents Association said on its Facebook page that the plots were apparently being sold for R8 000 each.

Source: News24