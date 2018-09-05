4 September 2018

South Africa: SA's Public Finances, a Grim Reminder of Shaky Times

analysis By Marianne Merten

To say South Africa's public finances are in mess would be like putting lipstick on pig. But politics is about spin and making the impossible at least look plausible. That's despite the raft of grim economic indicators hanging over October's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), the adjustments to February's departmental allocations, and signals priorities going forward to Budget 2019.

In the government budgeting process right now, departments have been told whether they are getting their financial wish list extras, or whether they must trim back. The results will be announced when Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene takes the podium in the House on 24 October.

It's been a rough six months, economically speaking, since February's Budget announced a fuel levy increase and...

