5 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya/Ghana: Wanyama, Mariga Ruled Out of Ghana Tie

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has confirmed that captain Victor Wanyama, his elder brother MacDonald Mariga and sensational winger Paul Were will not be part of his squad for Saturday's African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Ghana in Nairobi.

Wanyama has just returned to first team training with his club Tottenham Hotspur and will not be ready for the game while Mariga is said to be finalizing on a move after leaving Spanish Segunda B side Real Oviedo.

"We know that Victor has been injured and it will not be possible to have him. Today is Wednesday, two days to the match and if we were to have him, he would be here. But we also have to consider his future with his club and the injury he has so it is good to let him recover," Migne said after conducting the Wednesday morning session.

He added; "But, I think we should have some professionalism because I see Lloris (Hugo) was injured and he had to go to Paris to be checked by the France doctors. So in the future, this is something we have to consider."

There is also a bit of concern on deputy skipper David Owino who has also returned from injury, but had to be checked by the doctors after the Wednesday morning session.

'It is only a slight pull, but I will be okay to play. I will look at it today but I am certain it is not serious," Owino said.

Kenya

Look, Blessing and Favour are Now Four!

Baby Blessing Kathure and Favour Karimi, who were separated at the Kenyatta National Hospital in a landmark surgery last… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.