Tanzania: Standard 7 Pupils Write Final Exam

Dar es Salaam — The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has announced the start of this year's Primary School Leaving Examination today.

Briefing reporters in the city on Wednesday September 04, Necta executive secretary Charles Msonde said a total of 960,202 pupils were expected to sit for the exam.

Out of these, 503,972 are girls, while 456,230 are boys.

The candidates include 846 with special needs, out of whom 475 are girls, while 371 are boys. The exams are set to end tomorrow across the country.

Dr Msonde further said that 918,653 candidates will write their examinations in Kiswahili, while 41,549 will do so in English.

According to him, the number of candidates is an increase of 4.7 per cent compared to last year when there were a total of 917,072 candidates who sat for the exams.

The candidates will be examined in five subjects, namely Kiswahili, English, Science, Mathematics and Social Studies.

According to Dr Msonde, there will be a total of 45 questions in each subject.

"Previously we used to have examination papers containing 50 multiple choice questions but due to stakeholders' views, we have reduced the number of questions in this year's national examination," he said.

The Necta boss also warned candidates, teachers and supervisors against cheating, adding that culprits would be mercilessly dealt with.

He said stern measures will be taken against those, who will be found guilty of cheating.