5 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Standard 7 Pupils Write Final Exam

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Asna Kaniki

Dar es Salaam — The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has announced the start of this year's Primary School Leaving Examination today.

Briefing reporters in the city on Wednesday September 04, Necta executive secretary Charles Msonde said a total of 960,202 pupils were expected to sit for the exam.

Out of these, 503,972 are girls, while 456,230 are boys.

The candidates include 846 with special needs, out of whom 475 are girls, while 371 are boys. The exams are set to end tomorrow across the country.

Dr Msonde further said that 918,653 candidates will write their examinations in Kiswahili, while 41,549 will do so in English.

According to him, the number of candidates is an increase of 4.7 per cent compared to last year when there were a total of 917,072 candidates who sat for the exams.

The candidates will be examined in five subjects, namely Kiswahili, English, Science, Mathematics and Social Studies.

According to Dr Msonde, there will be a total of 45 questions in each subject.

"Previously we used to have examination papers containing 50 multiple choice questions but due to stakeholders' views, we have reduced the number of questions in this year's national examination," he said.

The Necta boss also warned candidates, teachers and supervisors against cheating, adding that culprits would be mercilessly dealt with.

He said stern measures will be taken against those, who will be found guilty of cheating.

Tanzania

Why Police Escape Justice in 'Murder'

Concern is growing that police could be escaping liability in outright killings of innocent civilians over failure to… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.