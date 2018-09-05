Tanzania: Mega Project to End Ukerewe Water Woes

Ukerewe — Sixty thousand residents of Ukerewe District must be smiling broadly after being assured of clean water access, thanks to a water project commissioning in the area on Wednesday September 04.

President John Magufuli, who is on a tour of the Lake Zone, commissioned Sh10.9 billion in the area yesterday during a ceremony, which was held at Nebuye village in the area.

The project, which is funded by the African Development Bank and the Tanzanian government, has the capacity of producing 8.6 million litres of water daily, which is twice the amount Ukerewe needs.

Speaking during the event, the head of state said the government was also planning to build a 12-kilometre tarmac road from Nansio to Ukerewe.

He promised to construct more industries in the island to boost productivity, adding that they will create employment opportunities for the youth in the area. "Protect this project because you are lucky to have it. I urge all leaders to ensure that the asset is well protected," Dr Magufuli urged.

Meanwhile, Dr Magufuli has advised investors in the country to abide by the country's laws and pay their workers accordingly.

Addressing hundreds of residents during the launch of Lakairo factory that produces sweets, packages and other products yesterday in Magu district, Dr Magufuli disclosed that well paid staff are more efficient in production.

He directed the owner of Lakairo factory, who doubled as the MP of Roryac constituency in Mara, Mr Lameck Airo, to ensure that his workers are remunerated well.

"This is an occasion to congratulate the establishment of this factory. Other MPs should borrow a leaf from Mr Airo," said the head of state.

Meanwhile, the factory's director, Mr Dan Lakairo, urged the government to protect local industries against the unfair competition from foreign goods.

"Industries owned by Tanzanians are always under threat of imported goods, so we urge the government to help us thrive," he said.