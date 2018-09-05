Tanzania: Support Private Sector Engagement in Tanzania

editorial

There exists ample literature showing that the private sector is the engine of growth of any economy, Tanzania included.

Where there is a thriving private sector, there is development, experts argue.

It is often the successful businesses that drive growth through such means as job creation, paying taxes, paying for creativity and innovation and controlling market forces through fair competition. For the private sector to thrive, it has to operate in supportive environments. Good laws and policies must be in place for business to perform to the optimum.

Experts show that where the business environment is suffocating, there is little or no growth at all.

Statistics published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in the 2015 Employment and Earnings Survey Report show that there were 2.3 million persons employed in the formal sector in Tanzania.

Out of the figure, some 700,000 persons were employed by the public sector, whereas the private sector employed 1.6 million persons.

The above figures paint a picture of how important the private sector is to Tanzania. Now that the government has embarked on industrialising the economy, policy makers need to work hard to ensure that they come up with good policies that will help the private sector to thrive.

A good balance must be sought in supporting the private sector so that fairness, environmental protection and the culture of paying taxes in time are embraced.

Our education system should also be aligned in such a manner that it prepares the youth to become players in both the public and private sectors. The youth should be guided to have role models in business so that they too would wish to become problem solvers through creativity and innovation.

Echoing what President Magufuli said in Magu District yesterday, it is crucial that private employers should pay their workers better to enhance performance and productivity.

The role of public-private partnerships should be enhanced, as they are like two sides of the same coin.