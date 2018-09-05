Tanzania: Why Police Escape Justice in 'Murder'

Dar es Salaam — Concern is growing that police could be escaping liability in outright killings of innocent civilians over failure to enforce legal requirement of investigating people who die in their hands or other suspicious circumstances.

It comes in the wake of increasing reports of people dying under police custody or in hospitals over alleged beatings, torture or excessive use of force by police.

Lawyers and human rights activists are now calling for authorities to start using coroner's courts to probe such deaths, which have shocked the nation in recent months.

Tanzania enacted the Inquest Act in 1980, which established coroner's court to probe into deaths of a persons reasonably suspected to have died violently or of unnatural causes or those who die sudden death the cause of which is unknown.

The court also has powers to inquire into death of a person who dies while in official custody or those found dead in such place and circumstances as to require an inquest. There has been an endless trend in recent months of deaths of people who were arrested by the police in good health, but died in their hands or in hospitals shortly after they were released.

There has also been increasing reports of people being shot dead by the police in controversial circumstances.

In most of such cases, the police formed teams to investigate the controversial deaths, but the out-come has always been wanting.

Observers expressed their concern over the formation of teams, which are largely composed of the police officers to investigated to investigate cases their colleagues are accused of.Such teams, they say, are only used to calm situations and let the matter vanish into thin air.

It is now feared that if left unchecked, the escalating incidents will cause hatred, anger and hostility between relatives of the victim on one side and the other on th police side.Recently, two families boycotted to pick bodies of their the loved ones from mortuaries in Dar es Salaam and Mbeya to pressure for formation of an independent team to thoroughly investigate the deaths.

In Mbeya, relatives of Frank Kapange, boycotted the body of their relatives and it now preserved for over three months at a Mbeya mortuary.

They petitioned the High Court to issue an order for an independent investigation over the death which they alleged was caused by the police.

In the same region in March, residents of Iyela ward were furious following the death of Allen Mapunda, 22, who died at Mbeya Referral Hospital only few hours after he was released from the police station where he was being held.

The family of Salum Kandamba in Dar es Salaam had also boycotted for two weeks to pick the body of their relative who was allegedly shot dead by the police in an alleged foiled robbery attempt.And in the past one week, two such deaths were reported. in Tabora and nine police officer are already being held since last Friday for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old meat businessman, Mr Selemani Jumapili.

In Mufindi District in Iringa Region, the police are accused of shooting to death a passenger in Isuzu Canter after the driver of the car disobeyed police order to stop.

Recurrence of these incidents have prompted human rights activists to call for authorities to resort to a transparent and independent procedure to find the truth in such deaths.

Lugola insists on proof Home affairs minister Kangi Lugola says he is yet to receive a probe report of the deaths that the police officers are involved.

"Frankly speaking, these issues have a lot to do with postmortem reports. I have never heard of any incident of any person who died in police custody and proved the death was caused by police brutality," he said. Asked why the police should not leave investigation to the Coroner's Court, Mr Lugola said: "Every incident is different, you cannot have one formula in dealing with such allegations."A long serving lawyer, Mr Francis Stolla, says it is a cardinal principal of natural justice that no man shall be judged in his own cause, saying time has come for authorities to start using the Inquest Act and the Permanent Commission of Inquiry Act for delivery of a fair decision."If it is the police who are accused of the killings then they are not sup-posed to be involved in the investigating.

There should be an independent body work of such case," he said.Coroner's courts Section 3 (1) of the Inquest Act empowers the minister for Justice and Constitution Affairs to establish a coroner's court in respect of the area of jurisdiction of every local authority after consultation with the Principal Judge.

The minister may establish one or more coroners' courts in respect of one local authority, and may establish one coroner's court in respect of more than one local authority.

According to the law, where a coroner's court is established in one area, but not in others, inquests in the latter areas shall be conducted by a district or resident magistrate.According to the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), there is a surge of deaths allegedly caused by police shooting or beating in recent months.

The LHRC 2014 annual report shows there was no incident of extra-judicial killing in police records, but the centre says it recorded six incidents of people who died over alleged police beating or shooting.The centre admits that is has not been easy to access statistics of people who faced such police brutality because either the police did no have or did not want to release them.

The LHRC annual report shows no such incident while in 2016 LHRC recorded four incidents and official police records said there were only one incident.

In 2017, the LHRC recorded nine incidents by June, an addition of five incidents compared to 2016.

LHRC executive director Anna Henga says it was outrageous that in such cases 'those who are accused of killings give themselves authority to investigate themselves.'Who polices the police?Right activists are also of the view that time has come for the government to establish a vibrant and independent internal mechanism in the police force to hear civilian complaint and act on them."A country like South Africa the Police Force has put a mechanism for people to file complaint to a special body headed by reputable and of high integrity to hear and decide on them. "If a police office is found guilty of harming or causing damage the police force will pay for damages and they will deduct from convicted officer.

So we should adopt such a system in small com-plaints.Ms Henga says LHRC had pro-posed to the constitution review commission for the formation of an independent oversight body 'to police the police.' "Every person has the right to live and to the protection of his life by the society in accordance with the law." (Article 14 Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania 1977).

Another lawyer, Harold Sungusia pour blame on the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) for failure to implement its constitutional duties. "That commission is the police of the police, it has powers to summon and question the police over any serious violation of human rights and charge them but it is silent," he said.