Mauritius: Agro Ecological Project - Three Cooperative Societies Benefit of Funding

A Memorandum of Understanding for the funding of the project 'Increasing Farmers Resilience to Climate Change by adopting an Agro Ecological Approach' was signed, on 28 August 2018, between representatives of the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF-SGP) of the United Nations Development Programme and three cooperative societies.

The signing ceremony was held at the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute Head Office in Réduit in the presence of the Minister of Agro Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Seeruttun, the GEF-SGP Coordinator, Mrs Pamela Bapoo-Dundoo and other personalities.

In his address, Minister Seeruttun highlighted that the project is in line with measures being implemented by Government so as to mitigate risks and damages encountered due to climatic change. Emphasis is being laid on the shift to bio-agriculture as it will help to reduce the impact of climate change, increase soil fertility, make quality products available to consumers and preserve the environment, he underscored. In this respect, training, biofertilisers, insurance cover and financial support are being provided to planters by Government.

He pointed out that his Ministry is currently implementing the 2016-2020 non-sugar strategic plan. Some of the main priority strategies for attaining the goals of the non-sugar sector include enhancing food and nutritional security; promoting food safety and sustainable production systems; and developing resilience to climate change, he observed. He further pointed out that all the new project's activities can be successfully undertaken with the collaboration of all stakeholders.

The GEF-SGP Coordinator, Mrs Pamela Bapoo-Dundoo, for her part, underlined that more than 15 agricultural projects have already been financed by the GEF-SGP in Mauritius and Rodrigues. She recalled that discussions have been held with an expert from Puerto Rico to provide training to local planters in the field of agro-ecology.

The Increasing Farmers Resilience to Climate Change by adopting an Agro Ecological Approach Project, estimated at around Rs 10 million, will be funded to the tune of Rs 5 million by the GEF-SGP and will focus on the production of bees, sensitisation of planters and enhancement of drainage system. The three beneficiaries are La Chaumière Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Society Limited, Les Jardins Bio de Britannia Mixed Farming Cooperative Society Limited and Plaine Sophie Mixed Farming Cooperative Society Limited.