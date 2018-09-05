Mauritius and Turkey to Engage in Closer Collaborations

press release

The Ambassador designate of the Republic of Turkey, Mr Metin Husrev Unler, paid a courtesy call this afternoon on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Mr Unler pointed out that discussions with the Prime Minister focused on the reinforcement of bilateral and commercial relations while adding that the two Governments are working towards this objective.

Speaking about flights between Mauritius and Turkey, the Ambassador recalled that Turkish Airlines is currently operating five weekly flights and transporting around 100 000 passengers to and from Mauritius. He underlined that last year some 40 000 tourists from Turkey travelled to Mauritius while adding that both Governments are working towards increasing the number of tourists to 50 000 as from next year.

Born on 5 June 1957 in Ankara, Mr Metin Husrev Unler graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences of Ankara University in 1978. He has a Master's degree in Political Science from the Paris-Sorbonne University. After embarking on several missions in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he became the Ambassador in Pristina, Kosovo from 2009 till 2011, after which he was the Ambassador in Buenos Aires, Argentina from 2011 to 2012.

Since 2012, Mr Unler has been a Consultant at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Turkey. He was also the coordinator of the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul from May 2016 to November 2017. As at 1st December 2017, he is the Ambassador designate of the Republic of Turkey in Madagascar.