A man was shot dead outside a Khayelitsha court on Wednesday morning, Western Cape police said.

The shooting is believed to have taken place at the Khayelitsha Priority Crimes Court, which is around 30km outside the Cape Town CBD.

Officers were investigating what led to the shooting at around 09:20, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"The unknown suspect fled and is yet to be arrested."

Source: News24