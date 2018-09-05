4 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Secret Weapon of Maiden's Cove for All

analysis By Albie Sachs

On Monday 24 September 2018, Heritage Day, Cape Town will have a new kind of protest - it won't be burning tyres or handing over a petition, it will be creating a tafel at a bring-and-share picnic and braai. The place will be Maiden's Cove, a precious heritage site now threatened with crass money-making development by the very body that should be its protector, the Cape Town City Council.

So, when the protector has become the predator, we will be saying: Hands Around Maiden's Cove, we will protect you.

Let me declare an interest. I will be there with my wife Vanessa September, who remembers taking her mother there to bathe her arthritic knees in the tidal pool. Vanessa is chairperson of Maiden's Cove for All (MCA). I am a patron of the MCA which was recently admitted to intervene in the case brought by the Clifton Bungalow Owners Association in the Western Cape High Court to oppose the development.

Our intervention introduces new voices, broadens the argument against the development and asks for a more sweeping remedy. The issue raises fundamental questions of how local government should function in relation to...

