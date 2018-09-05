5 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Griquas Name Team for Must-Win Bulls Clash

Griquas have named their side for what is a must-win Currie Cup clash against the Blue Bulls on Saturday.

The match takes place in Kimberley and kick-off is at 14:15 .

Griquas find themselves bottom of the log currently with one point from two losses, having gone down 42-19 to the Pumas in Nelspruit on the opening weekend and then 62-41 to the Golden Lions in Johannesburg.

This is their first home match of the campaign and, if they are to make a play for the tournament semi-finals in what is a shortened season, they will need a victory on Saturday.

The Blue Bulls, meanwhile, have won one and lost two, making a win equally crucial for them.

Teams:

Griquas

15 AJ Coertzen, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn (captain), 12 Andrew Swarts, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Christiaan Meyer, 8 Conway Pretorius, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Eital; Bredenkamp, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Khwezi Mkhafu, 1 Devon Martinus

Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Ruan Kamer, 18 Wandile Putuma, 19 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 20 Zak Burger, 21 Christopher Bosch, 22 Tythan Adams

Blue Bulls

TBA

South Africa

See What Everyone is Watching

