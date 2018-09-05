South Africa: Griquas Name Team for Must-Win Bulls Clash

Griquas have named their side for what is a must-win Currie Cup clash against the Blue Bulls on Saturday.

The match takes place in Kimberley and kick-off is at 14:15 .

Griquas find themselves bottom of the log currently with one point from two losses, having gone down 42-19 to the Pumas in Nelspruit on the opening weekend and then 62-41 to the Golden Lions in Johannesburg.

This is their first home match of the campaign and, if they are to make a play for the tournament semi-finals in what is a shortened season, they will need a victory on Saturday.

The Blue Bulls, meanwhile, have won one and lost two, making a win equally crucial for them.

Teams:

Griquas

15 AJ Coertzen, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn (captain), 12 Andrew Swarts, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Christiaan Meyer, 8 Conway Pretorius, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Eital; Bredenkamp, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Khwezi Mkhafu, 1 Devon Martinus

Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Ruan Kamer, 18 Wandile Putuma, 19 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 20 Zak Burger, 21 Christopher Bosch, 22 Tythan Adams

Blue Bulls

TBA

Source: Sport24