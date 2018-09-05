30 August 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Mali: UN Security Council Renews Sanction On Mali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah

The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted Resolution 2432 renewing the sanctions regime on Mali established by Resolution 2374 in 2017 and the mandate of the Panel of Experts.

Resolution 2432 renews until Aug. 31, 2019 the provision for a travel ban and the asset freeze.

It also extends until Sept. 30, 2019 the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which is expected to produce a mid-term report not later than Feb. 28, 2019, a final report not later than Aug. 15, 2019, and periodic updates in between, as appropriate.

The resolution requests the secretary-general to take the necessary administrative measures as expeditiously as possible to re-establish the Panel of Experts, in consultation with the committee, drawing, as appropriate, on the expertise of the current members of the panel.

Although, Resolution 2374 requested the secretary-general to create, in consultation with the committee, a group of up to five experts, only four were appointed, as Russia opposed the appointment of the fifth expert.

The Security Council on Sept. 5, 2017 adopted Resolution 2374 establishing a targeted sanctions regime on Mali.

The resolution, which was adopted unanimously, imposes a travel ban and assets freeze on individuals and entities engaged in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of Mali.

It establishes the Sanctions Committee on Mali and requests the secretary-general to create, for an initial period of 13 months, a panel of experts to support the committee's work. (Xinhua/NAN)

Mali

'I Have Lost Everything' - in Central Mali, Rising Extremism Stirs Inter-Communal Conflict

Head bowed, white boubou robe billowing in the breeze, Badomou Dara trudged over what remained of his house in Kara, a… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.