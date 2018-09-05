Chad: UK to Open New Embassies in Chad and Niger

press release

London — The Prime Minister has announced increased support to African countries on the front line of instability, with an expansion of the UK's diplomatic network.

The Prime Minister has recommitted to supporting countries on the front line of instability, in order to tackle poverty and to build a safer, healthier, and more prosperous future for all.

She announced that the UK will expand its diplomatic presence in the Sahel, opening two new embassies in Chad and Niger and increasing the UK footprint across the region. The two new embassies will replace existing offices in Chad and Niger. The UK will also have a much larger presence at the embassy in Mali.

In one of Africa's most fragile regions, we are increasing our support for African countries' efforts to tackle the underlying drivers of instability and conflict. The expansion will see the UK step up diplomatic, defence and development engagement in the region, creating new partnerships and opportunities and reducing potential threats to UK and European security.

Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin said:

"We must not allow instability across the Sahel, exacerbated by regional conflicts, to continue to hold back development and to spill over into the rest of Africa or into Europe. Strengthening Britain's presence in Chad, Niger, and Mali will allow us to work more closely with our partners in the region to create new opportunities and tackle together the challenges posed by instability, poverty, and irregular migration."

The Prime Minister made the announcement during a 3-day trip (28 to 31 August) to South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya alongside Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin and Trade Minister George Hollingbery.

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office