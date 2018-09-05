Namibia: Oryx's Offshore Investment Boosts Confidence

ORYX Properties is optimistic about the growth projections for its 2019 financial year after its envisaged offshore investment materialised.

The company's 2018 results showed that profit was recorded at N$37,8 million, while total distribution per unit was at 157 cents per linked unit (cpu).

Francois Uys, Oryx Properties' board chairperson, stressed the renewed optimism in the economy, saying the cost of debt stabilised and liquidity improved.

"Focused efforts to invest in yield-enhancing assets should further add positively to distributable earnings," he said.

For the year ended 30 June 2018, Oryx declared an interim distribution to unit holders of 79 cents per unit, which comprises 65 cents interest distributions and 14 cents dividends declared.

Uys added: "The gradual divesting of the high-yielding South African properties has led to slower growth in interest distribution. The slow take-up of vacant space in the current muted Namibian economic environment added to the pressure being experienced on the interest distribution.

"Vacancies reached a high of 7,3% in September 2017. However, as a result of proactive property management, it resulted in vacancy levels remaining constant at 6,5% with the previous year."

During the period under review, the property portfolio was valued at roughly N$2,6 billion, representing growth of 5,2% as a result of a N$23 million fair value adjustment and capital expenditure of N$174 million during the year.

"Excluding the South African disposals of N$70 million, the core portfolio grew above expectations by 8,3%. The fair value resulting from valuations was higher than the corresponding period because of the completion of the Maerua Mall upgrade, opening of 'The Pantry at Avani', and positive rental reversions and extensions in the industrial portfolio", Uys noted.

The current economic landscape remains challenging, but is expected to recover from the contraction in 2017 to a growth forecast of 0,6% and 1,9% in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

"The positive sentiment created by a recovery in exchange rates and more positive gross domestic product growth outlook earlier in the year has been reversed to a large extent, with the exchange rates weakening significantly and a first-quarter growth of -0,1% for 2018," he added.

Ben Jooste, Oryx's newly appointed chief executive, said "this is an exciting time to lead Oryx Properties into its next chapter. We are proud of our Namibian heritage, ambitious in our thinking and the goals we have set ourselves, and focused on delivering to all our stakeholders."

A PSG Namibia analysis stressed that Oryx Properties' results are quite mixed, with net profit coming in below expectations at N$37,8 million, compared to the N$87,8 million predicted, while total distributions per unit, at 157 cents per linked unit (cpu) is above PSG'S forecast of 152,3 cpu, but a reduction of 6% from 2017.