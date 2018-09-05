Namibia: Artist's Impression to Aid Ujaha Murder Investigation

×

The Namibian police have released an artist's rendition on the clothes that late Cheryl Avihe Ujaha, 9, was last seen wearing. Her dismembered remains were discovered in a riverbed in Katutura three days after she went missing from her home not far from Clemence Kapuuo Street on August 26.

Ujaha wore a striped jumpsuit, slippers and bracelet that are still missing. The police are again appealing to the public or anyone who might have seen her to come forth and give information to the nearest police station or to Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas on 0811242649.

A statement issued by Nampol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said the efforts of the police force in locating and apprehending the killer(s) of Ujaha has not produced any tangible results, as a result the police are requesting the assistance of the public to provide information that may lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrator(s).

Kanguatjivi said the N$30,000 reward is still valid. In addition to the reward, members of the public last week pledged an extra N$16,000. Kanguatjivi said the public should not be afraid of any reprisals, as their identities will be fully protected.

