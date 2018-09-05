Southern Africa: Youth Vital for SADC Regional Development

Namibian President and Southern African Development Community chairperson Hage Geingob says the region sees the youth as a priority to advance regional development and integration.

Geingob said this yesterday at the Forum for China-Africa cooperation (Focac), the high-level dialogue between Chinese and African leaders and business representatives in Beijing, China.

"This summit of the Focac takes place three weeks since the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held its 38th ordinary summit of heads of state and government in Windhoek, Namibia, under the theme, 'Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development'," he said in a statement sent on Monday.

He noted that Focac provides an excellent platform for dialogue between China and Africa, and also provides a good opportunity to discuss the main issues that were considered during the SADC summit such as industrialisation, youth empowerment and maintaining peace and security.

"As such, the youth needs to be empowered through the harnessing of skills and entrepreneurship development. For our youth to be the drivers of our industrialisation agenda and economic development, it is pertinent that they develop the requisite competencies and capacities," Geingob stressed.

SADC is thus confident that it will develop a mechanism to support the development of its youth through Focac.

"The SADC region has made significant strides in terms of youth empowerment through ongoing regional initiatives in education and skills development. One of these is the technical and vocational education and training framework and implementation plan 2018-2027.

"This is intended to augment the SADC industrialisation process through the provision of adequate and relevant skills for industry competitiveness and increased access to skills programmes in order to ensure the meaningful participation of young people in the industrialisation agenda," he added.

Geingob emphasised that the need for youth empowerment comes at a time when the 4th Industrial Revolution made its impressive entry within societies and even the human body through a number of fields, including robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, quantum computing and biotechnology.

He then invited the Chinese business community and investors to contribute to youth empowerment in SADC by promoting business and investments in the areas of research and development, innovation, science and technology.

"We, therefore, invite China and its investment community to partner with us in supporting projects in priority sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and tourism. Along with the profiling of the priority sectors and subsequent value-chain development, there is also a need for support in the development and promotion of special economic and development zones and industrial clusters as a key to encouraging technological development and innovation," he said.