Namibia: Woman's Family Wants Her Killer Identified

The family of a woman who was allegedly struck by a stray bullet believed to have been fired by a police officer, are demanding the identity of the officer responsible for the fatal shot.

Lavinia Kagola - a 27-year-old mother of two - died at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired by the police.

Police confirmed the incident that happened at around 01h30 on Saturday morning in Omuvapo street in the Kilimanjaro informal settlement of Katutura.

The family said they want the police to tell them who fired the bullet which killed Kagola so that they can find closure and bury her in peace.

All family members declined to be named, saying they fear they will be victimised for challenging the police over the death of their relative.

"Please do not write our names because they might just block us if we want to apply for jobs in government," one of them said.

Kagola's uncle, who spoke on behalf of the family, said they feel the police are trying to cover up for the officer who shot his niece. The family is therefore demanding that the investigation be concluded, and the responsible officer made to account.

"We went looking for answers at the Windhoek police station, and the way we were treated and answered there really hurt us. It's like they are trying to hide from us the person who killed her," the uncle added.

He said while he was aware of the many versions going around about what happened that night, his niece was killed, and the family deserves to know who killed her.

One of her cousins said they do not want to do anything to whoever shot her, but just want him to ask for forgiveness.

"We are all people. We just want the person to come and apologise to us so that we can forgive him," the deceased's cousin emphasised.

Devastated by her daughter's death, Kagola's mother said she does not know where to start as her daughter was the family's breadwinner.

Although she worked as an assistant at a cellphone shop, Kagola was providing for her five sisters and her two children - a son (nine) and daughter aged three. She was also taking care of four nieces and nephews, the family said.

"She was taking care of all of us," her mother said with tears in her eyes and hardly able to speak.

Recounting the events of the evening, Kagola's 29-year-old boyfriend said he was talking to her on the phone when suddenly she just stopped talking, and all he could hear were gunshots and a commotion from people.

"She was asking where I am because she wanted to retire to bed. I came running out, and saw a crowd of people standing around her, just a few metres from my room. The people were crying, and I realised that she had been shot," the young man, who is the father of Kagola's youngest daughter, said.

Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi told The Namibian yesterday that while the allegations are that the deceased was killed by a stray bullet fired by the police, they cannot confirm or comment much on the incident to allow for investigations to be completed.

"There are so many different stories going around, so one has to be very careful with information," he said.

The spokesperson added that police have to determine whether the officers indeed fired any shots in the first place before they can even begin to investigate a suspect.

"For now, we have to let the investigation takes it course," he said.

In the past, police officers have been investigated for fatally shooting members of the public.

The Namibian earlier this year reported that two Windhoek police officers are being investigated over the shooting death of Sakaria 'Kablou' Amateta in Windhoek. Amateta was reportedly shot four times by the two officers, and died on the spot.

Another police officer also allegedly shot Romario Gariseb (22) in Eveline Street, Windhoek, in April this year.

The officer was reportedly responding to a gang fight.

A 26-year-old mother of three, Frieda Ndatipo, was killed during a demonstration by the 'struggle kids' outside the Swapo party headquarters in Katutura, Windhoek during August 2014.

An inquest into Ndatipo's death found that the gun from which the fatal shot was fired, could not be identified.