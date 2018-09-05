5 September 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Home Affairs to Take in Redundant Staff

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Theresia Tjihenuna

The government will transfer some of the 2 000 redundant public sector workers to the home affairs ministry to fill the 410 vacant posts there.

Home affairs permanent secretary Patrick Nandago asked regional officers in an internal memo dated 6 August to assist in filling in the posts through inter-departmental transfers.

He said in the memo that there were 410 vacant posts - 183 in the department of immigration control, 155 in the civil registration department, 60 for administrative officers in the directorate of visas, permits, passports and citizenship; as well as 12 in the department of refugee administration - which needed to be filled.

According to him, secretary to Cabinet George Simataa had directed that assistance should be sought from all offices and ministries where there are redundant staff to be considered for possible transfer.

"Should staff members from your institution be interested to be transferred to this office, your kind assistance is sought to forward their applications, and indicate 'additional to the establishment' on the right corner," Nandago said.

Yesterday, he said due to financial constraints, the ministry will only be able to fill in 80 of the 400 vacancies.

He denied that these vacancies were crippling the operations of the ministry, adding: "It was not a matter of urgency".

He added that the vacancies were created as part of the restructuring exercise meant to expand services in future.

Simataa yesterday told The Namibian that the decision for transfers across ministries, offices and agencies started last year when the number of redundant employees was estimated to be around 6 000.

"Through this exercise, we have managed to reduce this number significantly, and there are now only about 2 000. I have informed all permanent secretaries that if they have any additional staff members, they should arrange for transfers to avoid job losses," he stated.

Simataa added that every permanent secretary had produced a list of how many vacancies needed to be filled within their structures through transfers.

President Hage Geingob last year said trimming the bloated public service would only increase unemployment, hence the decision to transfer redundant staff to other ministries.

Namibia

Swapo to Amend Its Constitution Next Month

× Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.