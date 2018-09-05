An eleventh-hour surprise sprung by former Roads Contractor Company chief executive officer Kelly Nghixulifwa prevented his trial from starting as scheduled in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

After more than four years of pretrial hearings in the High Court, Nghixulifwa notified the state on Monday - a day before his trial was scheduled to start - that he would be objecting to eight of the eleven charges on which he is being prosecuted.

Due to Nghixulifwa's objections, the trial did not begin as planned yesterday, and judge Christi + e Liebenberg postponed the case to Thursday next week for the hearing of oral arguments on Nghixulifwa's request to have five of the charges quashed and three others amended.

Nghixulifwa and two co-accused, Anna Ndoroma and Hafeni Nghinamwaami, are facing corruption charges in connection with the RCC's involvement in the B1 City property development project in Windhoek, and the construction of the RCC head office more than 10 years ago.

Nghixulifwa is charged with four counts of corruptly using an office or position for gratification, four counts of fraud, two charges of failing to disclose that he had an interest in companies with which the RCC did business, and one count of dealing with the proceeds of corruption.

Ndoroma and Nghinamwaami are each charged with three counts of fraud and one count of dealing with the proceeds of corruption.

The prosecution alleges that Nghixulifwa was a shareholder in the company Cradle Investments, of which Nghinamwaami was a director, and that Ndoroma held Nghixulifwa's stake in that company as a nominee shareholder.

Nghixulifwa, Nghinamwaami and Ndoroma allegedly defrauded the RCC and a construction company, Murray & Roberts, in December 2004 by concealing Nghixulifwa's shareholding in Cradle Investments, and inducing the RCC and Murray & Roberts to pay a 'facilitation fee' of N$150 000 to the company and Nghinamwaami for the role they had supposedly played in the construction of a new head office for the RCC in Windhoek.

It is alleged that in fact, Nghinamwaami and Cradle Investments had not been appointed as project facilitators, and were not entitled to receive such a fee.

The state also charges that the three accused committed fraud by getting the RCC to make a payment of N$29 954 to an auditing firm for work the firm had done for Cradle Investments.

The state further alleges that Nghixulifwa and Nghinamwaami were shareholders of the company /Ae //Gams Engineering, which was involved in the B1 City property development project in Windhoek, and that Nghixulifwa hid his shareholding in that company as well by making use of Ndoroma as a nominee shareholder.

Nghixulifwa is accused of having corruptly used his position as CEO of the RCC and committing fraud by using N$4,87 million belonging to the parastatal to buy a plot in Katutura on behalf of /Ae //Gams Engineering in October 2005. He is also accused of having committed fraud by misrepresenting to the RCC in June 2006 that a mortgage bond over the property bought on behalf of /Ae //Gams Engineering had been registered in favour of the RCC.

In a document setting out the objections to eight of the charges against Nghixulifwa, defence lawyer Slysken Makando says the charges of corruptly using an office or position for gratification, and also the count of dealing with the proceeds of corruption, are premised on an allegation that the RCC is a public body, and that as CEO of the parastatal, Nghixulifwa was a public officer.

However, the RCC is not a public body, and Nghixulifwa was not a public officer during his employment as its CEO, with the result that those four charges should be thrown out, Makando says.

Senior counsel Vas Soni represented Nghixulifwa in court yesterday. Defence lawyers Silas-Kishi Shakumu and Kadhila Amoomo are representing Ndoroma and Nghinamwaami respectively, while state advocate Hesekiel Iipinge and deputy prosecutor general Jackson Kuutondokwa are representing the state.

The three accused are free on bail.