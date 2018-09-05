South Africa: Suspected Cop Killer Shot Dead During Raid On His Home

Authorities have confirmed that a man suspected of killing a KwaZulu-Natal police officer last month has been shot dead in his home on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the incident to News24 on Wednesday.

"All I can say is that the matter is under investigation. I can confirm the incident."

Independent Police Investigating Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini said police had raided the suspect's home in Ulundi.

He allegedly shot at police, who then returned fire.

"We are investigating the incident," Dlamini said.

Police had implemented an "Activation Plan" to track down the killers of 36-year-old constable Mbiko Buthelezi, who was gunned down on Friday.

According to police, Buthelezi was killed while conducting an operation at the KwaMashu Hostel.

"The members heard gunshot sounds emanating from the informal settlement within the hostel and proceeded to investigate," police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said at the time.

Muridili said police officers had given chase after two suspects were spotted.

Buthelezi was killed in an exchange of fire while chasing the assailants.

News24