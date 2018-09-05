Namibia: Two Oceans Marathon Celebrates Milestone

×

WINDHOEK - The Old Mutual annual Two Oceans Marathon (TOM) NPC is preparing for one of their biggest milestones as the world's most beautiful marathon approaches its 50th anniversary in 2019.

The organisation has been working closely with various role players and partners over the past 3 years, to ensure that the 50th staging of the event delivers an exceptional experience for runners, spectators and partners, and continues to embody the spirit of 'Run as One', which the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon has become widely known and celebrated for.

The TOM NPC is happy to announce that Old Mutual will continue their headline partnership with the Two Oceans Marathon for the 2019 event, the 20th year of their sponsorship.

Expressing his appreciation to Old Mutual, Chairperson of the TOM NPC's Board, Dr David Maralack says: "We are very pleased to be celebrating our 50th anniversary with Old Mutual, who have been our partners on this journey for the last 20 years.

Due to their commitment, we have been able to play an important role in growing the sport of running across South Africa."

Committed to delivering a world-class event and growing the sport of running in South Africa and Africa beyond 2019, the TOM NPC has embarked on a targeted strategy to unlock new and exciting opportunities with partners who are committed to the long-term and sustainable future of a truly iconic African and globally-recognised event.

Some of these will be showcased in initiatives and activities celebrating 50 golden years of the world's most beautiful marathon. The launch of the 50th anniversary celebrations will be revealed soon.

