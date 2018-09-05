Namibia: Private Sector Should Fund GBV Programmes - Wad

×

WINDHOEK - Women's Action for Development has called on the private sector to invest in initiatives aimed at reducing gender-based violence and violence against children in the country.

In an interview with New Era yesterday the executive director of WAD, Salatiel Shinedima, said it is time the private sector chips in to intensify funding for GBV-related programmes.

"Non-governmental organisations want to do the work but they don't have the funds," elaborated Shinedima.

He noted private sector workers like the rest of the country are equally affected by GBV - however, when approached by NGOs the response is that they do not fund such programmes.

"At the end of the day it's your [private sector] employees that are the victims," said Shinedima, adding that employees' productivity is affected when experiencing emotional distress as a result of gender-based violence.

Shinedima also urged the nation to reflect collectively and individually on how to fight gender-based violence, especially against women and children.

GBV and other heinous crimes against women and children thrive because society is not as united as they ought to be, opined Shinedima.

"We need to ask ourselves what kind of relationship do you have with your neighbour? The forces of evil only find opportunity to perpetuate their violence where they know there are gaps. We must be united at all times," said Shinedima, adding that people need to look out for one another and their children. Speaking in light of the brutal murder of Cheryl Avihe Ujaha, Shinedima appealed to people with information to assist the police to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

"We need strong neighbourhood connections. We should be ashamed. How can something like this happen right in front of us? I want the nation to feel the pain of this mother - only then will we ask if we really want to live in a society that is like this," said Shinedima.

He also urged Ujaha's perpetrators to surrender themselves to the police. "The tears of this nation will not drop for free. The nation needs closure. The nation needs to know why [the heinous crime was committed]," said Shinedima.

