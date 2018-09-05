Namibia: Murder Accused Gets Date for Bail Hearing

WINDHOEK - Tuhemwe Dinyando, 30, a former security guard who has been in custody for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman whose corpse was discovered near the University of Namibia's (Unam) main campus will take the stand for his formal bail hearing in Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

Dinyando's bail hearing is set to take place on September 19 with defence attorney Milton Engelbrecht representing him.

Making an appearance from custody before Magistrate Walter Mikiti, Dinyando was informed the state is ready for his formal bail hearing.

According to state prosecutor Rowan van Wyk, the outstanding lab results have now been received thus a bail hearing could take place.

Dinyando faces a charge of murder and rape in connection to the death of Theresia Pietersen who was raped and killed on April 09.

Pietersen's half-naked corpse was discovered by a passer-by between Western bypass and Unam's main campus on April 10. According to police reports Pietersen was apparently raped and killed where her corpse was discovered. Pietersen's cause of death is yet to be determined.

Police reports further indicated that Pietersen was last seen in the company of Dinyando during a night out. It is alleged that Dinyando bought Pietersen drinks during an outing with friends on the date in question. Pietersen broke away from her friends only for her body to be discovered the next day between Western bypass and Unam's main campus.

Dinyando has been in police custody since his arrest on April 11. Without a lawyer at the time, Dinyando approached the court during his second appearance for a formal bail application with hopes of being released while he awaits trial.

His bail hearing was scheduled for June 20 but could not take place, as Dinyando had no legal representation.

The court refused to release Dinyando on bail during his first appearance in court as the state strongly opposed the notion citing that it would not be in the public's interest nor administration of justice to release Dinyando on bail. Furthermore, the offences Dinyando is accused of are of a serious nature and if convicted he faces a lengthy period in prison.

2018-09-05 09:16:09 1 hours ago