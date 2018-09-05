South Africa: Human Rights Commission Condemns Loss of Life, Looting and Violence Targeted At Foreign Nationals

press release

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC or Commission) condemns the violence in Soweto, White City, which led to the loss of life. The Commission is particularly concerned by the fact that the violence, which led to the death, arises from looting and violence directed at businesses owned by non-nationals.

While gravely concerned about the alleged sale of expired goods - a practice which is becoming increasingly apparent nationally and in many different kinds of businesses - the Commission is of the view that nothing justifies people taking the law into their own hands. An array of organisations, including the South African Police Force (SAPS), are empowered to deal with crimes and practices that violate the law.

The Ministry of Health has already indicated that it will be taking steps to deal with business that sell expired foods. The Health Ministry has further requested that the public report these incidents to the relevant authorities.

The Commission would like to reiterate that every human being inside of the republic - irrespective of ethnic origin or country of birth - has the protection of the rights set out in the Bill of Rights.

Looting, violence, and intimidation are not appropriate responses to disaffection and the Commission appeals to communities not to act in an unlawful manner, nor to infringe on the rights of others.

Issued by: South African Human Rights Commission