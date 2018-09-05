A former employee of Standard Bank Namibia who was charged with embezzling more than N$5 million from the bank admitted guilt on 147 counts of fraud yesterday.

While pleading guilty to 147 charges of fraud, Charles Manale (35) denied guilt on one count of money laundering during an appearance before Windhoek High Court judge Dinnah Usiku.

The prosecution will continue to pursue the charge of money laundering against Manale, state advocate Constance Moyo told the judge.

In a plea explanation signed by Manale and read out in court by defence counsel Jan Wessels, Manale said he was employed by Standard Bank Namibia as a senior estate and trust officer.

From January 2011, Manale stated, he hatched a plan to defraud estate accounts at the bank by submitting false payment requests and authorising the ensuing payments that were then made. He had fraudulent payments made into a bank account of an acquaintance, Kauko Daniel Nehale, from January 2011 to August 2013, and after Nehale died, he had payments made directly to his own bank account during the period from September 2013 to December 2015, Manale recounted.

He admitted that he stole about N$5,05 million from the bank through the fraudulent scheme.

Manale also admitted that he executed the fraud by instructing colleagues under his supervision to process payment requests, which he then approved.

In a pretrial document filed at the court, Manale stated that from January 2011 to August 2013, he fraudulently had N$806 520 paid into a bank account of Nehale, while he orchestrated the fraudulent payment of close to N$4,25 million into his own bank account after Nehale's death.

On the charge of money laundering, Manale said in his plea explanation that he was advised the charge was a duplication of the counts of fraud to which he admitted guilt.

Manale was arrested in January 2016.

He spent about a year and nine months in custody before the charges against him were withdrawn in October 2017, when a magistrate refused to grant the state another postponement of his case while the investigation of the matter had still not been completed.

Manale was summoned to appear in court again in April this year, when the charges were reinstated.

After recording Manale's plea and finding him guilty on 147 counts of fraud, based on his plea, judge Usiku postponed his case to 22 October. She extended the warning on which Manale has been free since the charges were reinstated.