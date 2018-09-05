Namibia: Alleged Stepdaughter Rapist Denied Bail

A MAN arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter at Rehoboth's Block E residential area made a brief appearance in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The man (name withheld) appeared before magistrate Andre Matulich on a charge of rape, but was remanded in police custody.

Allegations against the suspect are that he threatened the girl with death, and then raped her. He allegedly fell asleep after the abuse, and she fled the scene and informed her aunt, who reported the matter to the police.

According to the magistrate, the accused was denied bail because of the serious nature of the case, and also that granting him bail at this stage would not be in the public interest. In addition, investigations into the matter are still at an early stage. Zibiho Hillia Munzenze appeared for the state.

- Nampa