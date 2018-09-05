5 September 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Alleged Stepdaughter Rapist Denied Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

A MAN arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter at Rehoboth's Block E residential area made a brief appearance in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The man (name withheld) appeared before magistrate Andre Matulich on a charge of rape, but was remanded in police custody.

Allegations against the suspect are that he threatened the girl with death, and then raped her. He allegedly fell asleep after the abuse, and she fled the scene and informed her aunt, who reported the matter to the police.

According to the magistrate, the accused was denied bail because of the serious nature of the case, and also that granting him bail at this stage would not be in the public interest. In addition, investigations into the matter are still at an early stage. Zibiho Hillia Munzenze appeared for the state.

- Nampa

Namibia

Swapo to Amend Its Constitution Next Month

× Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.