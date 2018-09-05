Tanzania: Duo in Court for Impersonating TRA Officers

TWO Operation Officers with Majembe Auction Mart yesterday appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam charged with impersonating employees of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Before the Principal Resident Magistrate, Janeth Mtega, the accused persons Mussa Konena and Malaki Malima, denied the charge of impersonation.

However, the magistrate granted them bail on conditions of each securing one surety, who signed bond of 2m/-. Only Malima managed to meet the set bail condition and Kunena was ordered to go to remand for lack of surety.

The case was adjourned to September 18, 2018 for mention.

Investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution, have not been completed and Senior State Attorney Christopher Msigwa, for the prosecution, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 19, 2018.

It was alleged that on the same day in the Commercial City of Dar es salaam, the two officers of Majembe Auction Mart falsely represented themselves as persons employed in public service, that is, with the TRA, a fact which they knew to be false.

Meanwhile, the same court has ordered the arrest of Chinese Lu Jin Zhong, for jumping bail in his trial, where he was charged with possessing Sea Cucumbers, which are government trophies, valued at over 32m/- without certificate of registration.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi also ordered the sureties who bailed the accused out to show cause why legal actions should not be taken against them for failure to discharge their duties to ensure they attend the court sessions.

Zhong, who is staying at Mbagala in Temeke District, was arraigned for the first time in connection with the charge on October 23, 2017.

He was granted bail on conduction of securing two reliable sureties, who each signed bond of 10m/- and the accused jumped bail after meeting the set condition.

According to the charge sheet, Zhong is alleged to have committed the offence on October 7, 2017, at Mtoni Kijichi in Temeke District in the city, where he is alleged to have been found in possession of 32.82kg of Sea Cucumbers valued at 14,276 US dollars, equivalent to 32,108,869/-.