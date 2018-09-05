5 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tucta - We Will Continue to Protect Workers' Rights

By Fatma Abdu

TRADE Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA) will still continue with its commitment to protect workers' rights and interests for the development of the whole nation.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, TUCTA Secretary General, Yahya Msigwa made the revelation, adding that TUCTA was working in partnership with various stakeholders to ensure that workers' problems are addressed for them to achieve their goals.

He further said that TUCTA amongst its duties and responsibilities was to ensure that all workers at their workplaces enjoy freedom and get their basic rights in accordance to the laws, rules and regulations.

"In fighting for the rights and improving the working conditions of workers, labour unions have continued to defend their interests by collaborating with various stakeholders including government," he added.

Mr Msigwa hinted that creation of productive and decent work environment, and promotion of labour standards as well as workers' rights at workplaces, among others would definitely expand their social security coverages.

He said, despite many challenges being faced by TUCTA including improving the work conditions of workers, it was still finding best ways to ensure workers are protected and acquire all basic rights at their workplaces in accordance to the laws.

However, he urged workers and the general public to ignore allegations that TUCTA and other labour unions do not have any support for the workers in the country, saying: "The objectives of labour unions are to defend workers, and to protect their rights and interests."

"We have done many good things and we continue to make more efforts by collaborating with various stakeholders, including employers, government, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and other trade unions in the world to improve the interests and rights of all workers."

Equally he added that: "TUCTA is and will continue to promote and defend the interests of workers by all means and ways, including promoting and enhancing their social protection and harmonise also labour relations at all levels."

