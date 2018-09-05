Tanzania: Company Boosts Poultry Industry

A DAR ES SALAAM-BASED agricultural sector firm, AKM Glitters Company Limited, has embarked on a special programme to provide farmers with chicken, to uplift the level of the poultry industry in Dodoma City.

Speaking during a recent event to hand over 100 chickens to each of 40 beneficiaries in first batch, the company's Marketing Manager, Mr Michael Joseph, said his company would give farmers veterinary and extension services.

"The special programme will also provide the farmers with technical and business capacity to improve poultry industry," said the official during the event which saw the launch of the Association of Poultry Farmers in Dodoma (CHAWAKUBODA).

On his part, the Dodoma Regional Coordinator for the Project, Dr Aidan Mahungo, noted that the 14m/- worth project would benefit poultry farmers in Mpwapwa, Kongwa, Chamwino and Dodoma districts.

The project, which is conducted jointly by AKM Glitters Company Limited and the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), gives farmers Kuroiler breeds on loan.

Dr Mahungo pointed out that the company had a wide outreach of farmers and that it had partnered with the government, vocational centres and agriculture tertiary institutions as well as national security schemes.

He said under the project, the farmers would be given between 500 and 1,000 chicken on loan, adding that the company would also facilitate access to affordable quality veterinary medicines and vaccines.

"Apart from provision of chicken, the company provides smallholder poultry farmers with technical and business capacity," he explained.

According to Dr Mahungo, the Kuroiler breeds weighing between three and five kilogrammes were ready for markets at three months of age "They start hatch eggs during the fourth month and they have a capacity of producing 200 eggs per year," he explained further.