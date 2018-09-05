Tanzania: Southern African Power Pool Summit Begins in Arusha

THE 51st Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) conference has kicked off here, as Tanzania seeks to benefit from the electricity power pool by member states.

The conference has brought together experts and senior officials from power utility corporations and electrical appliance companies from the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

It will deliberate on strategies to have sustainable power production and supply at reasonable costs, benefitting all, especially rural communities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) Director of Projects, Steven Manda said the country was ready to tap from the electricity power pool in terms of getting experience from most advanced countries like South Africa.

The SAPP has 12 member countries represented by their respective electric power utilities organised through SADC.

He noted that Tanzania has a lot to learn and share with other partner countries as well as let other countries to learn from Tanzania experience in the sector, one of them being production of power from gas that other countries have shown a lot of interest to absorb.

"This is a very big meeting bringing together about 10 countries from the southern part of Africa. We will be exchanging experience, learning from each other.

We are setting up strategies in terms of sustainable production and supply, environmental conservation and issues of climate change so as to ensure our people have enough power," said the engineer.

The senior official said they would be addressing on how to tap other types of power such as solar, hydropower, wind, gas and others to ensure the pool has enough.

Mr Wilson Masango who is the System Operation and Control Manager with the Eswatini Electricity Company signalled that Tanzania is due to benefit a lot from the pool in terms of trade, because it has in place a lot of power projects from different sources, hence making it a likely big supplier when the projects are completed.

Mr Masango is a member of SAPP committee that started their different sessions, said as Tanzania is getting connected with the rest of the countries under the pool it will enjoy good business opportunities while the fact is that there are many other countries in the region and beyond that are in huge demand for power.

He said the conference was important and he was interested in it due to key issues to be discussed in relation to power production, interconnectivity, use of fiber optic cables technology, member states setting up plans for a bright future of the bloc as well as marketing strategies, ensuring all member countries are fully supplied with power.

Songas Managing Director, Mr Nigel Whittaker said he was proud of what his company had accomplished in the country in terms of initiating power production by use of natural gas, saying he was happy with Tanesco presentations on its experience on power production from the natural gas.

He said Songas was seeking to extend more private public partnership. The SAPP was created in August 1995 at the SADC summit held in Kempton Park, South Africa.