5 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kanjuri Boys On the Spot for Unusual Punishment

By Stephen Munyiri

A Form Four student was asked to bring a goat to school as punishment for allegedly eating meat meant for a group of top performing students.

Parents of the student at Kanjuri Boys' High School were forced to part with Sh8,000 to buy the goat as demanded by the school's principal to compensate for the meat their son allegedly ate last term.

CONTROVERSIAL MEAL

According to a letter addressed to the parents of the student, which was signed by the school principal Mr J.K Karanja, the candidate faced four counts of alleged indiscipline including eating the meat that was meant to reward top performers in the school dining hall.

He was also accused of sharing the meat with other students who were not among the group of top performers. The letter said that some students from another school - Kangubiri Girls' High School also partook in the controversial meal.

The student is also accused of bringing to school packets of sweets and selling them to students in the dormitories.

According to the document, the verdict of the school authority was that the student should buy another goat to compensate for the meat , "The following should be fulfilled before he is allowed back, to pay the cost of buying another goat, slaughtering and meat inspection - Sh 8,000", the document said in part.

In an interview with Nation, the student's mother said the school's decision was unfair.

"I reluctantly paid the money because I wanted my son to continue with education, he is a KSCE candidate and I didn't want him to miss lessons but I believe this is a cooked up story," Ms Margaret Wamaitha said.

The school's principal acknowledged the case and said the Ministry of Education is aware of it.

"The case was amicably resolved and the student has been accepted back to school, " Mr Karanja said.

