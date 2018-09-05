4 September 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Catholic Priest Suspended for Abusing Teenage Girl

Maputo — The vicar-general of the Catholic diocese of Xai-Xai in southern Mozambique, Rafael Simbine, has confirmed the suspension of a Xai-Xai priest for sexually abusing a 16 year old girl.

He told the Maputo daily "Noticias", that the bishop of Xai-Xai, Lucio Muandula, signed a decree on 20 August suspending the priest, Calisto Chivite, from all religious activities, not merely in Mozambique, but anywhere on the planet.

The decree noted that he began his affair with the girl in 2015, when she was just 16. The girl (who was not named) is now 19 and pregnant.

"Considering that these actions gravely offend against his condition as a priest of the Catholic Church, he is suspended until the disciplinary process is concluded", the bishop's decree declared.

A spokesperson for the Attorney-General's Office (PGR) told "Noticias" that a team of prosecutors will be sent to Xai-Xai to investigate the sexual abuse committed by Chivite. This could lead to a criminal case against him.

