5 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Video - Stop Misusing the Word Torture, Says Museveni

President Museveni has advised Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to wait for the outcome of ongoing investigations before demanding the arrest of security operatives who allegedly tortured Members of Parliament, journalists and other Ugandans in Arua on August 13.

Mr Museveni, who wrote to the Speaker in response to her August 27 letter to him, advised her and Parliament to refrain from using the word torture while referring to the MPs and others who were arrested ahead of the Arua by-election.

The president says security forces used reasonable force and acted in self-defence while dealing with Opposition leaders who were resisting arrest.

