5 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Family Wiped Out As Road Crash Claims 3 Members in Kinungi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stella Cherono

"The late David Gikonyo Kimani is the son of the late Peter Kimani Gikonyo and the late Ziporrah Muthoni Gikonyo and the only brother to the late Grace Wambui Kimani" reads an obituary in the September 5, 2018 edition of the Nation newspaper.

Within that sentence, though, lies the story of an entire family grabbed by the cruel hands of the grim reaper.

A story of how devastating Kenyan roads can be.

Peter, Ziporrah and their son, David, died in a tragic road crash at Kinungi on Thursday last week while their daughter had died close to 2 months before, on July 10.

She fell ill shortly after her graduation.

The family, according to relatives were travelling from Nairobi to Nakuru when their car collided head-on by another vehicle at Kinungi.

The vehicle that rammed theirs was overtaking another one near the Pefa Church.

The family lived in Ruiru and that is where they will be buried on September 11.

The National Transport and Safety Authority recently named the Kinungi stretch as one of the worst roads in Kenya.

Kenya

Look, Blessing and Favour are Now Four!

Baby Blessing Kathure and Favour Karimi, who were separated at the Kenyatta National Hospital in a landmark surgery last… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.