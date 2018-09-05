Kenya: Family Wiped Out As Road Crash Claims 3 Members in Kinungi

"The late David Gikonyo Kimani is the son of the late Peter Kimani Gikonyo and the late Ziporrah Muthoni Gikonyo and the only brother to the late Grace Wambui Kimani" reads an obituary in the September 5, 2018 edition of the Nation newspaper.

Within that sentence, though, lies the story of an entire family grabbed by the cruel hands of the grim reaper.

A story of how devastating Kenyan roads can be.

Peter, Ziporrah and their son, David, died in a tragic road crash at Kinungi on Thursday last week while their daughter had died close to 2 months before, on July 10.

She fell ill shortly after her graduation.

The family, according to relatives were travelling from Nairobi to Nakuru when their car collided head-on by another vehicle at Kinungi.

The vehicle that rammed theirs was overtaking another one near the Pefa Church.

The family lived in Ruiru and that is where they will be buried on September 11.

The National Transport and Safety Authority recently named the Kinungi stretch as one of the worst roads in Kenya.