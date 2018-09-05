Uganda: Makerere Increases Medical Fees

Makerere University has increased annual medical fees from Shs 10,000 to Shs 50,000 charged to students to support the university hospital.

The increment is part of the 15 percent tuition fees increase implemented by the university effective August. Prof Josaphat Byamugisha, the director, Makerere University hospital, says the money is payable by each student annually. He says the money will help improve service delivery.

Byamugisha defended the fees increment, saying the previous amount wasn't sufficient. In an interview about three years ago, Dr Margaret Wandera, the former director, Makerere University hospital, said they were using the Shs 10,000 paid by each student to run the hospital, but noted that it was insufficient.

Students in other public universities such Kyambogo, Mbarara University of Science and Technology already pay Shs 50,000 in medical fees each semester.