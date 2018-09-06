Kenya: You Are as Evil as Sharon's Murderers, Murkomen Tells Social Media Lynch Mob

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen called out Kenyans on social media who attempted to justify grisly murder of 26-year-old university student Sharon Otieno.

News of Sharon's death has divided opinion among Kenyans on social media, given the peculiar circumstances surrounding her abduction and murder.

The university student went missing on Monday after being kidnapped together with Homa Bay-based Nation Journalist Barack Oduor.

While Mr Oduor managed to escape from their abductors, Sharon was not as lucky. Her lifeless body was found in Kodero forest in Homa Bay on Tuesday night.

The grapevine has it that Ms Sharon was romantically involved with a prominent public figure with the cause of her sudden death being blamed on a relationship gone sour.

CAST THE FIRST STONE

These claims have set tongues wagging on social media with Kenyans on Twitter giving their varied opinions on what they felt about the young woman's said illicit affair with the older man.

Mr Murkomen has however blasted netizens for condemning Ms Sharon without learning the full truth.

"Sad that some netizens have completed their investigations, found Sharon Otieno & the unborn baby guilt of sin, convicted her & sentenced her & the baby to death. Now they are busy justifying why she had to die. You are as evil as the murderers," tweeted Mr Murkomen.

Renowned sports journalist Carol Radull also shared similar sentiments.

"Those criticising Sharon Otieno for having had a "sponsor" instead of focusing on studies. My answer: John 8:7 ... "He that is without sin among you, cast the first stone... " A life has been lost. That is tragic. #RIPSharon Preach the lessons to others later please," said Carol Radull.