Kenya: Njugush Surprises His Good Friend Abel Mutua With Sh115,000 Birthday Gift

There was a time when corporate favorite Timothy Kimani, famously known by the stage name Njugush, could barely afford a meal. But those days are long gone.

Today, the comedian, who is among Kenya's top entertainers, lives large and can afford to spend hundreds of thousands of shillings whenever he so wishes.

Just two days after spending Sh85,000 on a brand new smartphone Samsung S9 Plus as a surprise gift to his wife, the comedian has now splashed more cash to appreciate his bosom buddy and fellow entertainer Abel Mutua.

Mutua played a vital role in Njugush's acting career and the two have remained very tight friends.

PRICEY GIFT

It has even been reported that Njugush quit local TV comedy show Real Helps of Kawangware and Hapa Kule News when Abel, also a former Tahidi High actor, left the two shows.

Last week Abel turned a year older and to celebrate his birthday, Njugush chose to gift him the latest iPhone Smartphone series Iphone X which currently retails at Sh115,000 in the country.

Abel couldn't hide his joy taking to his Instagram page to thank his good friend for the pricey gift.

"This family that is the Kimanis @blessednjugush and @Celestinendinda. I don't know what it is that you want from me. At this point, I'm willing to carry your second born. You have been such a blessing to me. The birthday gift you sent me last week rendered me speechless for a whole week. Words can't explain. You are God sent. Hii iPhone X ndio ntutapiga Baraka zenu picha nayo" Abel wrote in part.